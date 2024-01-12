Begin typing your search...

Meghalaya couple drowns in Mahabs sea

The deceased were identified as Pranchin Dhohalin (26) and Larisha Mary (22) who came to Chennai a month ago and were working in a star hotel in Devaneri.

CHENNAI: A couple from Meghalaya drowned in the sea in Mahabalipuram on Thursday.

They went swimming on Thursday morning, and were pulled in by a giant wave.

The fishermen tried to rescue both of them but all their efforts went in vain. Later, their bodies washed ashore in two separate places.

