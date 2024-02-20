Mega push to spruce up GHs in State

CHENNAI: The amount towards the treatment of victims of road traffic accidents under the Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum 48 scheme has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in the recent budget.

Additionally, the State government has allotted Rs 843 crore for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.

The Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital-Research Institute in Kancheepuram will be upgraded as a Centre of Excellence.

De-addiction centres will be established in 25 government hospitals (GHs) at Rs 20 crore to treat persons affected with substance abuse problems.

A super speciality block will be built at the Institute of Child Health at Rs 53 crore, while RSRM Hospital will get two new buildings at the cost of Rs 306 crore. The Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar will get 3 new buildings at Rs 55 crore.

The GHs at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram, Sendurai in Ariyalur, Sriperumbudur at Kancheepuram, Arakkonam in Ranipet and Government Medical College hospitals in Theni and Salem will be equipped with six ICUs with 50 beds each, at an estimated cost of Rs 142 crore.

A 100-bed ICU will be constructed at Perundurai Government Medical College hospital in Erode at Rs 40 crore. From the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme corpus fund, Rs 200 crore will be allocated towards upgrading the infrastructure facilities.