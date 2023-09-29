Mega job fair will be held on Saturday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, CII Tamil Nadu an Rajalakshmi Institute of technology will organise a mega job fair on September 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rajalakshmi Institute, Poonamallee.

Over 140 organisations, including MRF, Balmier Lawrie, Hyundai Motor, Tata Zudio, ZF Rane Automotive, Saint Globin, L-amp;T Valves, Delphi-TVS Technologies, Pegatron Technologies, and other leading recruiters from important industries like finance, manufacturing, and technology, will be present at the job fair, a press release said.

This employment fair will benefit over 7,000 job seekers who are recent graduates with degrees in B.E./B.Tech., nursing, SSLC, HSC, I.T.I., diploma, and other fields. In addition, a special recruitment initiative is being launched to attract women and people with impairments. Candidates could register for the event through walk-in registration.