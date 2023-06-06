Mega cleaning drive held in Nagai, awareness campaigns in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Residents from Nagapattinam should actively take part in the People’s Movement for the Clean Cities launched by the Chief Minister and cooperate with the district administration to ensure a plastics-free district, said the Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Monday.



As a part of World Environment Day, the Nagapattinam Collector inaugurated a mega cleaning camp across the district along with the district pollution control board and the school education department. “We have commenced a mega cleaning campaign with the active participation of the public to support the call of the Chief Minister in the People’s Movement for the Clean Cities and it is everyone’s duty to make their surroundings clean and tidy,” Tom Varghese said.

He distributed the Green Champion award to National Green Corps Coordinator Muthamil Anandam who initiated a tree sapling drive across the district. He also awarded Thirupugazhur village panchayat president Karthikeyan.Earlier, a mega cleaning drive was undertaken in the Nagapattinam bus stand and all the participants took the environment day oath administered by the Collector.

Meanwhile, a slew of awareness events marked the day in the Coimbatore region on Monday. The Salem Division of Southern Railway celebrated the occasion with a plantation drive and organised a cycle rally to highlight the importance of protecting the environment.

Facilitating smooth and safe passage of elephants across the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), which is an elephant corridor in Kallar in Salem division, was discussed.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Kumar Sinha and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) P Sivalingam elaborated on various initiatives undertaken by railways to prevent incidents of elephants getting hit by trains, especially in the Walayar region in Coimbatore.



In a unique initiative to recycle cigarette butts, Dr Kalam Foundation, an NGO has made out soft toys, pillows, cushions, and mattresses with cigarette butts. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M Prathap launched Green Buds, a first-of-its-kind initiative to recycle cigarette butts.