Meeting with Shah is for Puducherry's development, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday informed that she had a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the fund allocation to the Union territory.

Dismissing the speculations over her New Delhi visit, Tamilisai said, "My Delhi trip was a planned trip and my visit to the National capital has nothing to do with the recent resignation of the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. As a pre-arranged meeting, I called on Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the funds and schemes related to the Puducherry Union territory."

"I urged the Home Minister Amit Shah to allocate more funds to the Puducherry Union territory. Also, I urged him to implement the solar power schemes for all the houses in Puducherry and expand the Puducherry airport, " she said while addressing reporters at Chennai airport after returning from Delhi.

Welcoming actor Vijay into politics, the former BJP functionary said, "I wholeheartedly welcome actor Vijay's entry into politics and congratulate him. India is a democratic country. Like Vijay, many more newcomers should enter politics for a healthy competition."