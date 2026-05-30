Meet us directly with ration shop complaints, says Minister Venkataramanan

CHENNAI: Calling for stronger public participation in curbing both tobacco consumption and irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS), State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan on Saturday May 30 urged citizens to directly report ration shop complaints to the government and assured swift action against the hoarding or diversion of ration commodities.
Talking to reporters after inaugurating a tobacco awareness rally to mark World No Tobacco Day at Marina beach here, Venkataramanan said tobacco addiction continued to affect a large section of society and stressed the need for sustained awareness campaigns to protect future generations.
Emphasising the need to reduce tobacco consumption, Venkataramanan said, “Tamil Nadu must become a tobacco-free State. The harmful effects of tobacco have been evident for decades and we must collectively work towards eliminating them.”
“Many people are suffering because of addiction. Several individuals and organisations are working towards de-addiction, but creating awareness remains essential. Only through sustained awareness can we build a stronger and healthier society,” he said.
The minister said the State government was committed to addressing long-pending public grievances and ensuring effective delivery of welfare services. “People continue to bring forward issues and demands that have remained unresolved for years. We are working to address them systematically,” he said.
On the functioning of ration shops, he said members of the public could approach the department directly with complaints. “If anyone has grievances regarding ration shops, they can meet us and submit complaints. If ration rice or any other PDS commodities are found to be hoarded or diverted, immediate action will be taken,” he warned.
When asked about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s visit to New Delhi, the minister declined to comment.