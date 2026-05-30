Meet us directly with ration shop complaints, says Minister Venkataramanan

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a tobacco awareness rally to mark World No Tobacco Day at Marina beach here, Venkataramanan said tobacco addiction continued to affect a large section of society and stressed the need for sustained awareness campaigns to protect future generations.

Emphasising the need to reduce tobacco consumption, Venkataramanan said, “Tamil Nadu must become a tobacco-free State. The harmful effects of tobacco have been evident for decades and we must collectively work towards eliminating them.”