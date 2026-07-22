Meet on new property registration plan on July 23

CHENNAI: Ahead of the rollout of the “Presenceless Registration” system for property transactions, the Registration Department will hold a stakeholder consultation on July 23 to explain the new process and address concerns raised by builders, bankers and financial institutions.
The meeting, to be chaired by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan at Amma Maligai here, will feature a live demonstration of the digital registration process.
The department has announced that the contactless registration system will become mandatory for the first sale of flats and plots from August 17. It also plans to gradually extend the facility to other categories of document registrations.
According to the department, the initiative is aimed at improving transparency and public convenience. Representatives of the Builders’ Association of India (BAI), CREDAI, promoters, banks and financial institutions have been invited to participate and offer suggestions to facilitate the smooth implementation of the new system.