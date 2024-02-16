Meet demands of visually impaired, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out protests by persons with visual impairment, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to fulfil their demands.

In a statement, Anbumani said that persons with visual impairment were protesting with 9 demands including 1 per cent reservation in government jobs. “They have conducted a protests for the second day on Poonamallee High Road. The government evicted the protestors and has failed to hold talks with them,” he said.

The PMK leader alleged that the police took the protesters to Vallakottai, which is about 50 km away from the city, and abandoned them at 3.30 am. Moreover, the police attacked a person seeking an explanation over the act.

“All the demands of the visually impaired persons are reasonable. They have been protesting since 2009. The PwD welfare department is under the Chief Minister. It is disappointing that the request of meeting the CM is not accepted yet,” he said.

Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to hold talks with the protestors and fulfill their demands as they are related to policy decisions not budgetary allocations.