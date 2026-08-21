Meenakshi temple land row: Madras HC reserves judgment on bail pleas

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on bail and anticipatory bail petitions filed by 16 accused in the Meenakshi Amman Temple land fraud case.
Fourteen accused, including Prema, Muthurani and Kavitha, sought anticipatory bail, while the arrested Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan and Rajkumar sought regular bail.
The prosecution opposed the pleas, arguing that the investigation was at an early stage and that custodial interrogation was necessary to unravel the case.
After hearing all sides, Justice Murali Shankar reserved orders.