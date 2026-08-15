Meenakshi temple land case: Court denies bail to duo; Madras HC adjourns AB pleas of 10 accused

The State government suspended Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan, Personal Assistant (Land) to the Ramanathapuram District Collector, following his arrest by CCB on August 4. So far, the police have arrested five persons, including Rajkumar from Pudukottai, in this case.

Anbalagan and Rajkumar have filed bail petitions before the Madurai Principal District Court.

When the petitions came up for hearing before District Principal Judge Sai Saravanan on Thursday evening, government advocate P Pandi appeared for the prosecution and strongly objected to granting bail. The charges against them are serious, and granting bail at this stage will hamper the investigation, the advocate argued. After recording the submissions, the court rejected their bail.