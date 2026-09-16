Meenakshi Temple Consecration: Government not interfering in ceremony arrangements, says Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar

The minister also clarified that around 2,000 passes had been distributed to the public through a lottery system and that those holding the passes would also be allowed on the upper floor.

On the question of the temple’s Board of Trustees not being involved in the arrangements for the event, he said steps had been taken to contact the trustees and address their requirements.

Elaborating on the arrangements for the event, Nirmal Kumar said police personnel and health department officials were working in two shifts. Necessary arrangements had also been made to ensure that there was no power interruption during the event, he said.