Meenakshi Temple Consecration: Government not interfering in ceremony arrangements, says Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: “There is no political interference in the arrangements for the consecration ceremony of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple,” said Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar.
Speaking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the consecration ceremony, the Minister said that the government was not interfering in the distribution of passes.
The Minister said no final decision had been taken yet on the number of devotees to be allowed on the upper floor of the temple. Though the authorities planned to allow around 9,000 people, officials were conducting a safety assessment of the structure to determine whether the upper floor could accommodate that number. He added that a final decision would be taken based on the assessment.
The minister also clarified that around 2,000 passes had been distributed to the public through a lottery system and that those holding the passes would also be allowed on the upper floor.
On the question of the temple’s Board of Trustees not being involved in the arrangements for the event, he said steps had been taken to contact the trustees and address their requirements.
Elaborating on the arrangements for the event, Nirmal Kumar said police personnel and health department officials were working in two shifts. Necessary arrangements had also been made to ensure that there was no power interruption during the event, he said.
The Minister also clarified that the public would not be allowed to stand on the Chithirai streets to witness the consecration ceremony, as those areas would be used only as a passage for people proceeding to and returning from the temple towers.
He reiterated that there was no political interference in the consecration arrangements and said all measures were being taken with the safety of devotees in mind.
Meanwhile, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S Ramesh told reporters that Tamil Oduvars were given priority at the consecration ceremony.
Reiterating that Tamil would always be given priority, the Minister said all arrangements have been made to enable Tamil Oduvars to conduct the rituals in Tamil during the yaga puja (fire rituals).
Ramesh said none of the Oduvars appointed by the government have approached him with any grievance. He added that Tamil Oduvars will be permitted to pour water over the sacred kalasam and enter the sanctum sanctorum.