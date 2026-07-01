Meenakshi, Sundareswarar idols stolen from Tiruchy temple

According to sources, on Wednesday, when Nishanth Manoj, the priest at Sri Venugopala Krishna temple, arrived for morning pooja, he was shocked to find the lock in the processional deity sannidhi was broken, and the Meenakshi-Sundareshwarar idol was missing.

Soon, he passed on the information to the temple Executive Officer Shanmugapriya, who lodged a complaint with Sessions Court Police. The police rushed to the spot and conducted an elaborate inspection. They found that miscreants who gained entry into the temple premises from the back wall had damaged the CCTV cameras fixed around the temple and stolen the idols. The Idol Wing team also conducted an investigation.