Meenakshi-Sundareswarar celestial wedding ticket booking from April 19

Ticket booking details

Devotees can book tickets through the official websites of the temple and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department from April 19 to April 22 until 9 pm.

Offline booking will also be available at the Yatri Nivas facility in Ellis Nagar starting April 19.

Ticket categories and entry routes

Rs 500 and Rs 200 tickets are available for the event

Rs 500 ticket holders can enter through the North Gopuram