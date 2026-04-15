Meenakshi-Sundareswarar celestial wedding ticket booking from April 19

CHENNAI: Online and offline booking for the Meenakshi-Sundareswarar celestial wedding, one of the key events of the Chithirai festival, will begin on April 19, temple authorities announced.
The world-famous festival at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple will commence with flag hoisting on April 19 and conclude on April 30.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the celestial wedding is scheduled to take place on April 28 between 8.35 am and 8.59 am at the Thirukalyana Mandapam located along the North and West Aadi streets.
Ticket booking details
Devotees can book tickets through the official websites of the temple and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department from April 19 to April 22 until 9 pm.
Offline booking will also be available at the Yatri Nivas facility in Ellis Nagar starting April 19.
Ticket categories and entry routes
Rs 500 and Rs 200 tickets are available for the event
Rs 500 ticket holders can enter through the North Gopuram
Booking rules
A maximum of 2 tickets (Rs 500) or 3 tickets (Rs 200) per person is allowed
One person cannot book both categories
Valid date of birth must be provided
Only one mobile number can be used per booking
If bookings exceed capacity, devotees will be selected through a lottery system, and confirmation will be sent via SMS or email on April 23.
Free darshan will be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis through the South Gopuram
Ticket collection process
Selected devotees can collect tickets from April 24 to April 27 between 10 am and 5 pm at Yatri Nivas, Ellis Nagar, by showing the confirmation message and paying the required amount.
Required documents include:
Aadhaar copy
Photo ID proof
Mobile number and email ID
Entry and seating arrangements
Rs 500 ticket holders will be allowed through the route near North Mottai Muneeswarar shrine.
Rs 200 ticket holders will be guided through a separate pathway near the North-East Chithirai Street junction.
Devotees must take their seats between 5 am and 7 am on the day of the event.