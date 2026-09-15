Meenakshi Amman Temple trustees raise questions over distribution of passes

On the issue of passes, she said different figures, such as 9,000 and 11,000, were being reported every day. “We have not been informed whether the invitation has reached the highly respected donors and sponsors,” she said.

She further said that the Board of Trustees had prepared a list of people who should not be left out of the event, but the temple administration had not considered it.

“We had hoped that the festival would be conducted peacefully without any differences. However, the temple administration is taking unilateral decisions without consulting us,” she alleged.