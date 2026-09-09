Meenakshi Amman Temple brought under CCTV surveillance ahead of Kumbabishekam

In this connection, officials have installed about 51 LED screens at the Puthu Mandapam control centre to monitor the entire temple premises from a single location, manage crowd congestion, and identify suspicious persons. “More than 200 advanced CCTV cameras and Face Recognition System (FRS) cameras have been installed across the temple premises and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of the devotees,” said A.G. Inigo Thiyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Madurai City to DTNEXT.

Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna and City Police Commissioner Rajendran, IPS, inspected the control room and CCTV monitoring centre set up at Puthu Mandapam on Wednesday. During the inspection, they reviewed the quality of CCTV footage, recording capabilities and coordination among security personnel.

“As lakhs of devotees are expected to attend the event, we need to ensure their safety. As people would be witnessing the Kumbabishekam from the four major streets around the temple, property offenders could use this opportunity to steal their valuables. Hence, we have installed FRS to identify them,” he said.

The city police have already prepared a list of property offenders along with their criminal antecedents and uploaded their photographs to the computer system. “If the offenders are seen roaming in the streets, the FRS will immediately match their faces and alert the police. We will immediately secure them,” said Inigo Thiyan.