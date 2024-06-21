Medical waste found dumped on Karur roadside, residents urge officials to take stringent action

TIRUCHY: Panic gripped parts of Karur after medical waste was found along the main roads on Thursday.

Residents, who spotted the garbage, demanded the civic officials to remove them at once and take stringent action against those behind the act.

Sources said that garbage heaps were found all along the roads in Chellandipalayam, Also, they are burnt frequently causing health issues to locals. But in the latest case, residents were shocked as medical waste, including syringes, bottles, expired medicines, and expired pills were dumped on the roadside at Chellandipalayam. The latest case was a serious threat as the main road along Chellandipalayam village coming under Karur Corporation was used by several hundreds of students of a government high school located in the area.

Residents, who were on their morning walk, found the medical waste and informed the civic officials, who rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. Officials immediately deployed corporation staff and removed the garbage along with placing a warning board not to dump garbage at the spot.

The officials also assured residents that circulars would be sent to hospitals functioning in the locality with a severe warning.