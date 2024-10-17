Medical shop in Madurai sealed for illegal drug sale; owner held

MADURAI: The police on Wednesday sealed a medical shop for the illegal sale of intoxicating drugs in Madurai and arrested the shop owner.

Police personnel were on patrol duty in front of the VAO office at Sellur as per the directions of J Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Madurai, to prevent the drug sale. On seeing the police, a man tried to escape discreetly. However, the police rounded up him and conducted an inquiry. The police identified the person as M Udhayakumar (21), of Tagore Nagar, in Sellur.

Police during the search found him in illegal possession of intoxicating drugs, empty syringes, and a glucose box. When questioned, he informed that he purchased the drugs from a medical shop located on Thiruparankundram Main Road, near Periyar bus stand for Rs 500. He also revealed that he mixed those tablets in water used in a glucose box and consumed them for intoxication. Sellur police registered a case and seized the tablets, syringes, and a glucose box.

Subsequently, the police along with the Drug Inspector inspected the medical shop and found that the shop had been illegally selling intoxicating tablets without proper prescription from the medical practitioners. The police arrested the shop owner A Abdul Rahman (23), of Jaihindpuram. Police recovered forty Tapentadol tablets, empty syringes, empty glucose plastic bottles, and sale proceeds of Rs 1,000 and the drug inspector sealed the medical shop.