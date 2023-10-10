Begin typing your search...

Medical scheme members protest for regularisation

The members, who staged a protest, said that they have been discharging duty on par with the nurses on the government rolls.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Oct 2023 12:36 AM GMT
Medical scheme members protest for regularisation
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: Volunteers of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam staged a protest across the Delta region demanding regular pay scale with Rs 26,000 per month on Monday.

The members, who staged a protest, said that they have been discharging duty on par with the nurses on the government rolls. They said that the wages that they are receiving is minimal and they demanded an increase to Rs 26,000 per month and include them in the regular pay roll of the government and bring them under the Health Department.

They also demanded travel, food and special allowances and free scooters to reach the patients on time.

The protesters demanded medical insurance for all the volunteers. They raised slogans in support of their demands. The members staged protests in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Karur.

TamilnaduMakkalai Thedi MaruthuvamVolunteers of MTMProtestDelta regionHealth Departmentspecial allowancesprotest
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X