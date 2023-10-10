Medical scheme members protest for regularisation

TIRUCHY: Volunteers of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam staged a protest across the Delta region demanding regular pay scale with Rs 26,000 per month on Monday.

The members, who staged a protest, said that they have been discharging duty on par with the nurses on the government rolls. They said that the wages that they are receiving is minimal and they demanded an increase to Rs 26,000 per month and include them in the regular pay roll of the government and bring them under the Health Department.

They also demanded travel, food and special allowances and free scooters to reach the patients on time.

The protesters demanded medical insurance for all the volunteers. They raised slogans in support of their demands. The members staged protests in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Karur.