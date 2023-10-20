Medical negligence in DMK govt; TN BJP releases video

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released a video called "Olam Ketkavillaiya Arase?" on its social media platform which criticised the State Health and Family Welfare department.



The video which runs 7.19 minutes pointed out the incidents that occurred after DMK came to power in the state.

The video "Olam Ketkavillaiya Arase?" begins by blaming the negligence of the state health and family welfare department and the administrative disorder of the DMK government for the deaths in government hospitals operating in various places including Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Chennai, pointing out the death of football player Priya, the lack of oxygen in Government Hospitals (GH) and the speeches of ministers encouraging treatment in private hospitals.

"The entire administration in the DMK government is stalled, is the government not listening to the cries of the people of Tamil Nadu?" the video questioned.

The evil story video which has been released as a collection of news published in various media and newspapers is being actively circulated on all social media pages of TN BJP.

Further, multiple speeches of DMK supremo MK Stalin and other DMK leaders related to the NEET which have come out as media reports, were also carried out in the video.

Speaking about the video attack, a senior functionary with a social media cell of BJP said, "It is the health sector that is directly in touch with the lives of the common people. Based on the news published in the media, how Tamil Nadu, which used to be excellent in the medical structure, has deteriorated after the DMK came to power, we are working to inform the people. Initially, the first phase of video related to the health sector has been released. In the subsequent parts, the administrative disorder of DMK regime in all sectors will be shown. We are preparing to take it to the people through the media reports."