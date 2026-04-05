Medical intern from city killed in car overturn

Komal Yashavini (24) of Velachery was undergoing an internship after completing her MBBS degree. Her friends Renukarthik (24) of Tenkasi, Harish (23) of Madurai and Madhavan (24) of Dindigul had come in a car to meet her. Then, with Komal, they set out to meet another friend in Ulundurpet. The car was driven by Sivakrishnan (30) of Ariyalur.