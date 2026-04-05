Medical intern from city killed in car overturn

VILLUPURAM: A Chennai-based government medical college student died and three others were injured after a car overturned near Villupuram on Sunday.
Komal Yashavini (24) of Velachery was undergoing an internship after completing her MBBS degree. Her friends Renukarthik (24) of Tenkasi, Harish (23) of Madurai and Madhavan (24) of Dindigul had come in a car to meet her. Then, with Komal, they set out to meet another friend in Ulundurpet. The car was driven by Sivakrishnan (30) of Ariyalur.
While the car was travelling along the Virattikuppam road, the driver reportedly swerved to the left to avoid a lorry ahead. The car then went out of control and overturned into a roadside ditch. Komal Yashavini sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The three others suffered injuries.
On receiving information, Villupuram Taluk police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam, where they are undergoing treatment.
The body was sent for postmortem examination.
Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.