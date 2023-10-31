Medical aspirant from Kallakurichi ends life over exam pressure

CHENNAI: A medical aspirant from Kallakurichi died after consuming pesticide due to exam pressure on Monday.

The family alleged that she was under pressure over NEET and she enrolled in a NEET coaching centre recently. She spoke to her parents about the difficulty in preparing for the examination a few days back.

She had consumed the pesticide about three days ago but did not inform anyone about the same. The pesticide acted slowly on the girl and she remained normal for about three days.

On Monday, she became unconscious and was rushed to the Kallakurichi Government Hospital by her family members. She was later taken to the Salem Government Hospital. However, she passed away at the hospital without responding to the treatment.

The family members reportedly said that she did not clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year and wanted to study MBBS. She was planning to appear for the examination in the upcoming year and had enrolled in a private NEET coaching center. However, she was finding it difficult to cope up with the syllabus.