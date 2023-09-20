Media must discharge its duty to save democracy: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the media to discharge its duty as the "fourth pillar" to save democracy and secularism.

Speaking at the release of the book "Kalaignar 100 – Vikatanum –Kalaignarum" brought out Vikatan publications here, Stalin said, "Write wholeheartedly in support of a good scheme being implemented by a regime (government). Only if you do so, you would be really respected when you criticize.

If you don't write in support of anything, and, always criticize, the criticism will not be respected. Supporting the right thing and pointing it out when there is a room for criticism is the ethic of neutral media. I humbly request the media in Tamil Nadu to function accordingly."

"I do not say this for my sake, but the country, people, society and this race. I do so because democracy, secularism, fraternity and social justice are under strain today. We will face it politically and overcome it. But it is not sufficient. Media, which is the fourth pillar of the democracy, must discharge its duty, " the CM added.

Speaking at the event, actor Kamal Haasan said that the first half of the previous century belong to Periyar and Anna in Tamil Nadu, while the next half of the last century belonged to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.