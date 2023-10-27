Begin typing your search...

Media in tizzy over misinformation of DMK collecting students’ signatures

Photographers rushed to the spot and found that a function was in progress and that signatures were in fact being collected from school students.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-26 23:30:36.0  )
Media in tizzy over misinformation of DMK collecting students’ signatures
Students signing up to join oration, essay competitions to mark Kalaignar Centenary Celebrations in Vellore on Thursday
VELLORE: The media went into a tizzy when they received information that the DMK youth wing was collecting signatures in support of its anti-NEET signature campaign at the party office near Green circle here on Thursday.

Photographers rushed to the spot and found that a function was in progress and that signatures were in fact being collected from school students. The question immediately arose as to why signatures were being collected from school students when it should have been collected from adults or from those who had completed Class 12.

A closer look at the form revealed the truth as the signatures were from students regarding their participation in oratory and essay competitions being conducted by the Vellore district DMK youth wing in connection with Kalaignar centenary celebrations.

TamilnaduDMKAnti NEET signature driveDMK youth winganti-NEET signature campaignKalaignar centenary celebration
DTNEXT Bureau

