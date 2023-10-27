Media in tizzy over misinformation of DMK collecting students’ signatures

VELLORE: The media went into a tizzy when they received information that the DMK youth wing was collecting signatures in support of its anti-NEET signature campaign at the party office near Green circle here on Thursday.

Photographers rushed to the spot and found that a function was in progress and that signatures were in fact being collected from school students. The question immediately arose as to why signatures were being collected from school students when it should have been collected from adults or from those who had completed Class 12.

A closer look at the form revealed the truth as the signatures were from students regarding their participation in oratory and essay competitions being conducted by the Vellore district DMK youth wing in connection with Kalaignar centenary celebrations.