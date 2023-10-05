Med student in Pudukai helps Maha woman reunite with kin after 2 years

TIRUCHY: A Maharashtra woman who was undergoing treatment for her mental ailments at Pudukkottai Medical College was reunited with her family recently after two years.

According to sources, the Health Minister Ma Subramanian who made a surprise inspection at the Annavasal GH on July 18. He was shocked to see a home for mentally ill maintained by a NGO flouting several norms. The minister was surprised to see as many as 59 women patients were being treated in four small rooms and each room had accommodated at least 15 patients.

Many of the inmates were seen sleeping on the floor without even proper bed facility. They were not provided with hygienic food and the entire space was untidy.

Soon the Minister ordered to shift all the women to the Pudukkottai Medical College for further treatment.

Among the 59 women, Salma (48) from Maharashtra was one who was undergoing treatment in the Pudukkottai Medical college. Since Salma could speak only hindi, she was maintaining silence but was recovering gradually.

While recovering, Salma found a final year medical student Pramila from Rajasthan conversing in Hindi and Salma started sharing her story.

The student shared the information on her X (formerly Twitter) handle and received good response.

Pramila’s friends traced the whereabouts of Salma’s family in Maharashtra and later, Pramila through her friends helped Salma to make video calls to her husband and two sons. Salma’s husband and sons reached Pudukkottai Medical College and met her.

They said that Salma was missing for two years and they lodged a complaint with Maharashtra police.

In Pudukkottai, Salma was reunited with her family in the presence of Dean (incharge) Rajmohan. They also thanked the student Pramila.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Ma Subramanian had shared the entire episode in his social media page. He lauded the efforts of Pramila and congratulated her over phone.