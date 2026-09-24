Mechanic found dead with throat slit in Tiruchy; police arrest brother

Mohammed Farooq (32), a resident of Vellalar Street in Tennur in Tiruchy, runs a mechanic shop in the locality. Farooq frequently engages in quarrels with his brother Azar (28). It is said the siblings used to consume liquor together and get into a tiff under the influence of alcohol.

On Wednesday evening, the siblings had reportedly consumed liquor and started to quarrel again. Suddenly, Azar picked up a knife and reportedly slit Mohammed Farooq’s throat and escaped.