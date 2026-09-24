Mechanic found dead with throat slit in Tiruchy; police arrest brother

TIRUCHY: A mechanic was found dead with his throat slit in Tiruchy on Wednesday late evening, and the police arrested his brother.
Mohammed Farooq (32), a resident of Vellalar Street in Tennur in Tiruchy, runs a mechanic shop in the locality. Farooq frequently engages in quarrels with his brother Azar (28). It is said the siblings used to consume liquor together and get into a tiff under the influence of alcohol.
On Wednesday evening, the siblings had reportedly consumed liquor and started to quarrel again. Suddenly, Azar picked up a knife and reportedly slit Mohammed Farooq’s throat and escaped.
At around 7.30 pm, their mother Nisha, who returned after her work, found Farooq dead in a pool of blood. As she raised an alarm, neighbours rushed to the house. Based on the information, Thillai Nagar police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH.
Police registered a case and arrested Azar on suspicion. Further investigations are on