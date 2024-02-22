Measures will be taken to control coconut wilt disease: MRK Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department MRK Panneerselvam on Thursday announced Rs 1.15 cr will be allocated to take measures to control coconut wilt disease and 250 acres of Vayal Vilakka Thidal would be set up.

Delivering his reply on the Agriculture Budget 2024-25 in the House, Panneerselvam said a maximum of Rs 36 crore has been allocated for various schemes, including control of wilt disease in coconut, which is a phytoplasma disease.

"Symptoms of the disease can be seen after 1-2 years. The coconut wilt disease can be controlled through integrated disease management. A 250-acre paddy field will be set up with a separate allocation of Rs 1.15 crore to control the disease," he informed.

Further, the Agri Minister said that a food festival is planned to create awareness about the use of coconut oil for food.