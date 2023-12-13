Measles-Rubella vaccination camp to be held for kids aged 9 months-15 yrs

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday launched Measles-Rubella vaccination camps for children aged from nine months to 15 years.

The camp will be held for 15 days till December 30.

People are advised to get vaccinated to prevent monsoon related diseases.

While addressing the media, the minister stated that cyclone Michaung impacted Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts, and it is advised to ensure children between nine months to 15 years will be given one dose of measles-rubella.

"At least 27 lakh children should get vaccinated. Though children have gotten two doses, one more dose will be given to prevent monsoon related diseases," added Subramanian.

The vaccinations will be available at Anganwadi, urban primary health centers and sub-health centers. The health department has arranged mobile medical camps to vaccinate school students.

"As many as 36 lakh doses of vaccinations are required in the state. We have 2.90 lakh doses in stock and requested 10 lakh from the union government. However, there would be adequate stock of vaccines in the medical camps," said Subramanian.

In addition, to prevent monsoon related diseases in Tamil Nadu, the health department organized 16,516 camps in the last seven weeks in the last two months. Of which, more than 7.83 lakh people benefitted through the camps. Through the camps, 6,403 fever cases and 71,561 cold and cough cases were identified. "For the first time, medical camps were organised for 10 consecutive weeks during the Northeast Monsoon. It has helped to control monsoon diseases," said the health minister.