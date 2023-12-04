MEA talking to Lanka to retrieve Katchatheevu, says MoS Murugan

CHENNAI:

Q:It has become common for Tamil Nadu fishermen to be detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. What is the permanent solution for this?

A:After Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014, firing on Tamil Nadu fishermen was completely stopped. The problem arises when Tamil Nadu fishermen cross border. Sometimes, due to the weather conditions at sea, fishermen who drift across are arrested by the Lankan Navy. Even then, they are immediately released and brought back. To prevent this, the Indian government is promoting alternative ways, including seaweed farming in our marine territory. It was the DMK and Congress that gave Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka. The Ministry of External Affairs is in talks with the Island nation about the retrieval of Katchatheevu.

Q:What is your opinion on Chennai reeling under flood, law and order situation and functioning of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department?

A:The DMK government has completely failed in all sectors. The state government says that up to Rs 4,000 crore has been spent on SWD works in the city. However, we can see water logging everywhere even for two days of rain. Even after the 2015 floods, the state government did not learned a lesson. It does not have master plan to save rainwater and prevent stagnation. Stalin, who said that he would transform Chennai into a Singara Chennai, has now degraded it.

Law and order has become a major question mark. Bomb blasts and attacks on SC, ST people are increasing day-by-day. No action has been taken against those culprits. In Vengaivayal, no arrest has been made so far for the people who mixed faeces in the drinking water tank. This shows DMK’s fake social justice.

The DMK government is incompetent to protect the lands, buildings, idols and jewels of the Hindu temples. It is not good to have Hindu temples under the management of the DMK government, which is not rooted in spirituality. The HR&CE should leave the temples immediately.

Q:BJP state president K Annamalai had blamed the previous AIADMK too for the failure of SWD works...

A:Annamalai had blamed only the government. They (AIADMK) were in alliance and not in alliance is different. But, the reality is that there is no proper planning.

Q:What is your opinion on DMK’s allegation that the raids by the ED and Income Tax are politically motivated?

A:DMK means corruption. The I-T and ED are independent bodies. DMK’s corruption is continuously being discovered. There are still 11 Ministers facing corruption charges. Action will be taken against them.

Q:Why Governor RN Ravi and the state government are at loggerheads?

A:Out of the 180 Bills passed by the state in the last two and a half years, Governor Ravi has given approval to all except 12. The state has adopted some Bills and sent them to the Governor to appoint DMK’s handpicked men as vice-chancellors of universities. The DMK government’s stand is that if the Governor signs wherever they send, then he is a good Governor and if the Governor points out the flaws and seeks explanation, then he is a bad Governor. Governor Ravi is acting honestly by the Constitution of India. It is not acceptable to label the Governor as undesirable just because he raises a question. DMK’s aim is to trouble the Governor and not let him work.

Q:Can Governors talk about politics?

A:There is nothing wrong in their comments as they (Governors) also have freedom of expression and a right to speak.

Q:How is the relationship between Annamalai and you?

A:I am working together with Annamalai. We make decisions jointly. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal Yatra’, which talks about the failures of the DMK and the schemes of the Centre is going on successfully.

Q:What is the difference between Murugan’s and Annamalai’s leadership?

A:There is no difference between the two heads. Even today, many former MLAs are joining the BJP.

Inducting new people into the party is a continuous process.

Q:Is Tamil Nadu BJP ready for 2024 parliamentary elections?

A:Booth committee of 10 members each has been formed in nearly 60,000 booths across the state. BJP is growing very fast in the state.

Q:From which constituency you are planning to contest, The Nilgiris or Chidambaram?

A:BJP is working on nine parliamentary constituencies in the state. Nilgiris is one of them. For the last two years in The Nilgiris, I have been meeting people and doing party work. I will contest from The Nilgiris if given an opportunity by the party.

Q:Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Tamil Nadu?

A:It is the will of the people that Prime Minister Modi should contest in Tamil Nadu. But, I don’t know what the national high command will decide.

Q:Which parties are included in the National Democratic Alliance here?

A:The NDA alliance will be the most powerful alliance, winning all 40 constituencies. In politics, there is no permanent friend and no permanent enemy. The national leadership will announce an alliance with AIADMK or any other parties at the right time. We are waiting for the decision of the national high command.

Q:Why change DD Podhigai? That is a good name actually…

A:Doordarshan channels across India are named in their respective state languages. Rather than DD Podhigai, DD Tamil is the literal Tamil name. Not only a name change, but with a completely different angle, with cutting-edge technologies, DD Tamil television will be operational from January 15.

Q:About the Draft of Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 2023?

A:The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, was brought in 1995. It is the duty of the government to amend it according to the current situation. It is our duty to modernise the Information Technology Act.

This new bill is to regulate New Media categories, including OTT platforms. Feedback is now being sought from all stakeholders.

Q:Deep Fake morphing is a growing trend. How are you going to control this?

A:AI is an emerging technology. The tendency of some anti-socials to use the emerging technologies in a negative and wrong way rather than using them creatively is strongly condemnable. Strict action will be taken against such anti-social elements.

Q:Cattle population is declining all over India. There is also a huge shortage of fodder for livestock. Due to this, milk production is affected. What measures are being taken to prevent this?

A:As far as dairy is concerned, India is self-sufficient. Imports of dairy products have decreased. We are using modern technology to promote fodder cultivation. We are also encouraging entrepreneurs to engage in fodder farming by providing subsidies.

Q:What is your opinion on Duraimurugan’s views to declare Tiruchy as the capital of Tamil Nadu?

A:Maritime trade is important for the industrial development of the capital city.

As such, Chennai has the seaport, airport and infrastructure. Therefore, there is no need to shift the capital from Chennai to Tiruchy for now.

Q:What is your opinion on not awarding an honorary doctorate to the veteran leader of the Marxist Communist Party N Sankaraiah?

A:It is everyone’s wish that Sankaraiah should have been awarded an honorary doctorate. Some queries and doubts were raised by the Governor’s office regarding the doctorate degree. As the government failed to respond in time, the doctorate could not be awarded.

Q:How do you see the functioning of the INDIA bloc, the resurgence of the Congress at the pan-India level?

A:INDI Alliance is a losing alliance. In Tamil Nadu itself, Thirumavalavan of VCK and the Communists are waiting to see when they can leave the bloc. Other states also have problems.