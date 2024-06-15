MDMK’s next target is to get state party recognition, says Durai Vaiko

COIMBATORE: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Durai Vaiko on Saturday said his next goal is to work for getting recognition as a state political party for MDMK by the Election Commission (EC).

Addressing reporters, in Coimbatore, Durai Vaiko said Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which secured eight per cent of votes in the Lok Sabha polls has been recognised as a state political party.

“However, the MDMK which worked for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and strived to protect the livelihood of people over the last 30 years is yet to get recognition as a state political party. Our next goal will be towards getting recognition,” he said.

Further, Durai Vaiko, who is also the MP-elect of Tiruchy Lok Sabha constituency, said the MDMK has won the Lok Sabha polls on an independent symbol after 18 years.

“The MDMK will become an inevitable force in the next one and a half years in political alliances in Tamil Nadu. I have some action plan to achieve this with the support of cadre,” he said. Earlier, Durai Vaiko held a discussion with party functionaries in the party office.