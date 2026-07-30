MDMK will act as shield for TVK govt, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK chief Vaiko has said that if anyone attempts to pose a threat to the TVK government, his party will act as a shield and a battle sword to thwart those attempts.
The MDMK leader also asserted that the TVK will never compromise its secular credentials or lean towards the BJP.
"I told TVK founder C Joseph Vijay not to worry about anything. I assured him that whichever alliance I was in, I have served as one of the key commanders who secured victory for that front. Today, I stand with you. If anyone attempts to pose a threat to your governance, MDMK will act as a shield and a battle sword to thwart those attempts," Vaiko said at an event here on Wednesday.
He further said, "I have absolute confidence that Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, will never lean towards the BJP under any circumstances."
"To safeguard secularism and social justice, the members of TVK will stand like frontline soldiers on the battlefield," he added.
Stating that he had traversed through all stages of political life, and there was nothing left for him to suffer, Vaiko said, "The comrades standing with me today expect nothing for themselves and MDMK will serve as the sappers and miners for Vijay's government."
Referring to reports that the opposition parties attempted to topple the TVK government, the MDMK leader said, "Do not indulge in daydreams. No matter what efforts you make, if such a political situation arises, the TVK-led alliance will win no less than 180 seats (Of 234 Assembly seats). You will suffer a crushing defeat, lose your identity, and be reduced to zero."