MDMK will act as shield for TVK govt, says Vaiko

He further said, "I have absolute confidence that Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, will never lean towards the BJP under any circumstances."

"To safeguard secularism and social justice, the members of TVK will stand like frontline soldiers on the battlefield," he added.

Stating that he had traversed through all stages of political life, and there was nothing left for him to suffer, Vaiko said, "The comrades standing with me today expect nothing for themselves and MDMK will serve as the sappers and miners for Vijay's government."

Referring to reports that the opposition parties attempted to topple the TVK government, the MDMK leader said, "Do not indulge in daydreams. No matter what efforts you make, if such a political situation arises, the TVK-led alliance will win no less than 180 seats (Of 234 Assembly seats). You will suffer a crushing defeat, lose your identity, and be reduced to zero."