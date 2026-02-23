MDMK wants to contest on its own symbol in Assembly Polls

CHENNAI: The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), a key ally in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, has expressed its desire to contest the forthcoming Assembly election on its own symbol.
The MDMK’s seat-sharing committee met the panel constituted by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday at Anna Arivalayam. Sources said the DMK leadership has not yet given any assurance regarding the request.
In the 2021 Assembly election, the MDMK was allotted six seats as part of the alliance and contested on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, winning four constituencies.
However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party contested on its own ‘Matchbox’ symbol within the alliance. MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko contested from the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and secured victory.
Encouraged by that experience, the MDMK is now keen on contesting the ensuing Assembly election on its own symbol while remaining within the alliance framework.