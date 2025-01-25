MDMK to boycott Governor Ravi's Republic Day event

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has announced that his party will not attend the R-Day tea party, which will be hosted by Governor RN Ravi in Raj Bhavan on January 26.

The senior leader said that Governor RN Ravi has been creating hurdles to the measures of the government elected by the people from the day he assumed office.

“He shelves Bills that are passed in the Assembly without giving his assent. MDMK has been demanding to remove RN Ravi from the day he assumed the office as he is functioning as an agent of Hindutva principles and trampling the principles of the Constitution,” he said.