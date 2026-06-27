MDMK to announce its stance on alliance today, June 27

The party's office bearers and cadres will vote on the final decision on whether to continue with the DMK or walk out of the nine-year-old alliance. Driven by "pain" and "deep anguish" over its treatment in the DMK-led alliance, on Friday, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko stated that he felt that his party was treated "unfairly" in the alliance.