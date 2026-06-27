Tamil Nadu

MDMK to announce its stance on alliance today, June 27

The party's office bearers and cadres will vote on the final decision on whether to continue with the DMK or walk out of the nine-year-old alliance
MDMK chief Vaiko
MDMK chief Vaiko
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Vaiko-led MDMK is likely to finalise its exit from the DMK-led alliance during its crucial general council meeting here on Saturday.

The party's office bearers and cadres will vote on the final decision on whether to continue with the DMK or walk out of the nine-year-old alliance. Driven by "pain" and "deep anguish" over its treatment in the DMK-led alliance, on Friday, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko stated that he felt that his party was treated "unfairly" in the alliance.

DMK
Durai Vaiko
MDMK
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