MDMK seeks 1 more seat, confident of sealing deal in 10-dys

TIRUCHY: The MDMK Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko here on Monday told reporters that they have decided to ask for one more seat than what was allocated to them in the previous election with the DMK. “Last time DMK allotted us one Lok Sabha seat and one Rajya Sabha. We have asked for one more seat and DMK would take the final decision within 10 days,” he said at the MDMK election fundraising meeting held in Tiruchy.

He stated that the talks are progressing smoothly.While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, he said, the Tami Nadu Governor RN Ravi who avoided the names of Kamarajar, Anna, Periyar and Kalaignar in his address during the previous address in the Assembly this time has dropped the entire address. “The Governor not only mars the decorum of the Assembly but also prevents the reach of developmental schemes. He has been trying to cripple the functioning of the state by acting as a BJP representative”, Durai Vaiko said.