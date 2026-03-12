MDMK seals seat-sharing pact with DMK, bags 4 seats

CHENNAI: The MDMK on Wednesday finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the ruling DMK for the forthcoming Assembly election, following a decision taken by the party’s high-level committee led by its general secretary Vaiko.
The agreement was reached during talks between the Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and Vaiko.
As per the pact, the MDMK will contest three constituencies on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, while one constituency will be contested on the separate symbol.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vaiko said the decision to contest one seat on the party’s own symbol was taken considering the party’s organisational requirements.
The party currently has one MP in the Lok Sabha, and securing at least one seat in the Assembly would help ensure that the party retains its registration status with the Election Commission of India.
In the 2021 Assembly election, the MDMK contested on the Rising Sun symbol in the DMK-led alliance and won four seats.
Before entering the agreement, the MDMK high-level committee had resolved to contest three seats on the Rising Sun symbol; the seat-sharing deal was finalised accordingly.