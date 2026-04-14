MDMK protective wall against imperialist BJP: Vaiko

Addressing reporters after garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar, Vaiko alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were attempting to “uproot Dravidian ideology” from the State. “The Dravidian movement was built with sweat and blood. No force can shake its foundations. However many times Modi visits Tamil Nadu, the BJP cannot gain a foothold,” he said.

Claiming a “northern threat” to Dravidian ideology, Vaiko said like-minded parties have come together to “save the State”, with the MDMK acting as a “protective wall” within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).