MDMK protective wall against imperialist BJP: Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday accused the BJP of pursuing an “imperialistic” agenda to capture Tamil Nadu, asserting that democratic forces have united to resist it and the DMK-led alliance will win over 210 seats in the Assembly polls.
Addressing reporters after garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar, Vaiko alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were attempting to “uproot Dravidian ideology” from the State. “The Dravidian movement was built with sweat and blood. No force can shake its foundations. However many times Modi visits Tamil Nadu, the BJP cannot gain a foothold,” he said.
Claiming a “northern threat” to Dravidian ideology, Vaiko said like-minded parties have come together to “save the State”, with the MDMK acting as a “protective wall” within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).
He exuded confidence that the alliance would secure “at least 210 seats” in the upcoming polls.
Dismissing speculation of friction between the DMK and Congress, Vaiko said there was no misunderstanding within the alliance and that Rahul Gandhi would soon campaign in Tamil Nadu. “There is no dissatisfaction among alliance partners over the delay in Rahul Gandhi’s visit,” he added.