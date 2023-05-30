MDMK presidium chairman Tiruppur Duraisamy quits party

CHENNAI: After bringing intraparty differences out in the open a few weeks ago, MDMK's presidium chairman Tiruppur Duraisamy has quit the party.



Duraisamy had earlier penned a letter to MDMK leader Vaiko called for a merger with DMK citing unpopularity of the party due to dynasty politics. He accused Vaiko for promoting dynasty politics saying it dilutes the purpose of floating MDMK.



MDMK chief Durai Vaiyapuri disowned Duraisamy's statement and charged that he joined MDMK only to retain trade union assets.

