MDMK leader Vaiko to undergo surgery to remove plate from shoulder
CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko has been admitted to an Apollo hospital in the city where he is slated to undergo surgery to remove a titanium plate placed in his right shoulder, on Thursday, said a Daily Thanthi report.
It is understood that the titanium plate was placed during the minor surgery he underwent in May after sustaining a shoulder injury in a fall at his residence in his native Kalingapatti village in Tirunelveli district. He had fractured his right shoulder in the fall. The 80-year-old veteran politician had arrived in Tirunelveli on May 25 to attend the wedding of MDMK's Kanniyakumari district secretary Vetrivel’s daughter.
