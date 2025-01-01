MDMK is against power sharing: Vaiko

CHENNAI: With VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who is in the ruling DMK alliance, restating his party's long-standing view on sharing power and governance repeatedly, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who is also an alliance member, clarified his party is not supporting the notion.

While addressing the media persons, on Wednesday, the senior leader responded to questions about the sharing power and governance. "We are not agreeing to sharing power and governance," he said categorically.

Responding to a question on K Annamalai, who resolved not to wear footwear until the DMK is out of power, Vaiko said that he will not let anyone remove the DMK government until he lives.

"Moreover, people are supporting the government and welfare measures taken by chief minister MK Stalin," says Vaiko.

He also added that sexual assault incident in Anna University is condemnable and the accused should be given a maximum punishment under the law.

Listing out the successful protests spearheaded by the party, Vaiko explained that MDMK has successfully stopped the neutrino project and ensured closure of Sterline apart from safeguarding Mullaperiyar Dam. "However, common people do not know about struggles as we do not have media strength to convert our struggles into votes. But, we are not doing these things for votes," he added.

In a tirade against the central BJP government, Vaiko alleged that the BJP is trying to destroy secularism and federalism. "BJP has rechristened Allahabad as Prayagraj. A conference held by Hindutva groups in 2022 proclaimed to shift the national capital to Varanasi from Delhi. They also proclaimed to remove all the languages except Hindi and Sanskrit from the official languages list. They want to take away voting rights of minorities," he alleged.

At the same time, Vaiko lauded MK Stalin and the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for implementing welfare schemes for students, women and others. "Chief ministers of other states also want to implement schemes introduced by the DMK government in their respective states," he said.