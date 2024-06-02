Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jun 2024 1:20 PM GMT
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko returns home after successful shoulder surgery
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko (Videograb / Twitter @duraivaikooffl)

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko returned home on Sunday after a successful shoulder surgery at a private hospital in Chennai.

The shoulder surgery was necessitated as he fell at his home in Kalingapatti village, Tirunelveli district, a few days ago.

Also Read:MDMK leader Vaiko undergoes shoulder surgery in Chennai hospital after fall

He was treated for seven days in the hospital and discharged today following the successful surgical intervention.

According to a post on 'X' by the party's principal secretary and Vaiko's son, Durai Vaiko, a titanium plate was fixed in his right shoulder, which was fractured in the fall.

"Vaiko's shoulder will function normally after 40 days of rest. Doctors have asked not to allow visitors for the next one week to prevent infection," he added.

Online Desk

