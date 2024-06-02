MDMK General Secretary Vaiko returns home after successful shoulder surgery

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko returned home on Sunday after a successful shoulder surgery at a private hospital in Chennai.

The shoulder surgery was necessitated as he fell at his home in Kalingapatti village, Tirunelveli district, a few days ago.

He was treated for seven days in the hospital and discharged today following the successful surgical intervention.

According to a post on 'X' by the party's principal secretary and Vaiko's son, Durai Vaiko, a titanium plate was fixed in his right shoulder, which was fractured in the fall.

"Vaiko's shoulder will function normally after 40 days of rest. Doctors have asked not to allow visitors for the next one week to prevent infection," he added.