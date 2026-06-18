MDMK general secretary Vaiko meets CM Vijay, sparks alliance buzz

The meeting came against the backdrop of reports that senior TVK leader and minister Aadhav Arjuna had met Vaiko on Tuesday night.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vaiko declined to respond to speculation that two MDMK MLAs, elected from Sirkazhi and Kadayanallur, were planning to resign. He said he had met the CM to invite him to a book release.



He said the party's general council meeting scheduled for June 27 would deliberate on all issues and make appropriate decisions.



The veteran leader also praised Vijay's style of governance, describing him as a leader marked by clarity, transparency and simplicity. "He listens carefully and understands issues in depth," Vaiko said.