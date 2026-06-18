MDMK general secretary Vaiko meets CM Vijay, sparks alliance buzz

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Wednesday, fuelling speculation over a possible political understanding between the two parties.
The meeting came against the backdrop of reports that senior TVK leader and minister Aadhav Arjuna had met Vaiko on Tuesday night.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vaiko declined to respond to speculation that two MDMK MLAs, elected from Sirkazhi and Kadayanallur, were planning to resign. He said he had met the CM to invite him to a book release.
He said the party's general council meeting scheduled for June 27 would deliberate on all issues and make appropriate decisions.
The veteran leader also praised Vijay's style of governance, describing him as a leader marked by clarity, transparency and simplicity. "He listens carefully and understands issues in depth," Vaiko said.
Asked whether the MDMK was considering extending support to the TVK-led government or joining the administration, Vaiko said his stand remained unchanged. "If the government does something good, I will welcome it. If it does something wrong, I will oppose it. That has always been my nature," he said.
On whether the MDMK would contest future elections under its own symbol, Vaiko remained evasive. "Can I reveal everything that is in my mind?" he remarked.
Vaiko reiterated his long-standing opposition to the Sterlite copper plant. He alleged that successive Dravidian parties had, at various stages, supported the establishment and expansion of the project. He said CM Vijay had assured him that the plant will not be permitted to resume operations in TN.