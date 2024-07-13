MDMK gen secy Vaiko condemns Karanataka CM over refusal to release Cauvery water to TN

CHENNAI: Pointing out Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's refusal to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the central government to implement the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee meeting was held on Thursday and the committee instructed to release 1 TMC of water every day till July 31 and ensure 11,500 cusecs reaches Biligundlu.

"Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah convened an all-party meeting to discuss the release of water. After the meeting, he announced that a decision has been taken not to release water citing 28 per cent lesser rainfall this year. He also announced to appeal in front of CWMA against the Committee's order, " Vaiko added.

He condemned the announcement of Siddaramaiah and said that Kabini, Krishnarajasagar, Hemavathy and Herangi dams have reached their full storage capacity.

"Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal has given some directions for released Cauvery water during drought and monsoon periods. Based on the order, the Supreme Court and the CWMA ordered the release of water. But Karnataka is not adhering to the orders and this affects Tamil Nadu, " he said.

While urging the central government to take measures to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the CWMA order, Vaiko requested the state government to approach the apex court against the injustice meted out by Karnataka.

In another statement, Vaiko congratulated Anniyur Siva for winning in the Vikravandi by-election. "DMK's candidate has won the election by breaking down all the accusations against the DMK government, " he said.