MDMK functionaries from Madurai die in car accident after returning from council meeting in Chennai

CHENNAI: The MDMK functionaries from Madurai, who came to Chennai to attend the Council meeting, died in a car accident near Kathappatti toll plaza while returning back.

The meeting was held at the party office under the leadership of General Secretary Vaiko, and Chief Secretary Durai Vaiko.

The victims were identified as Pachaimuthu, Deputy Secretary of the State Volunteer Wing, his brother Amirtharaj, the organizer of the Madurai city District Volunteer Wing, and Pulisekar, the Deputy Organizer of the Madurai city District Youth Wing. Prabhakar, another party worker, also travelled with them.

After attending the meeting, they picked up Pachaimuthu's wife Valamathi, who was staying in Chennai at a relative's house, to return home.

At around 5:15 am, near the toll plaza at Kathappatti on the four lane road close to Melur, the car lost control and collided with a stationary truck.

The impact was so severe that the car was crushed. Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police Preethi, Special Division Officer Dinesh Kumar, toll road patrol accident rescue teams, and Melur fire department personnel arrived at the scene with the information of the locals.

Valarmathi, who was critically injured, was rescued and sent to a hospital in Madurai by Ambulance.

Pachaimuthu, Pulisegar, and Amirtharaj died on the spot and their bodies were sent to Melur Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

As Prabhakar was seated in the back, he escaped without any injury.

Leaders from various political parties and the public gathered at Melur Government Hospital.

The Melur police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the accident.