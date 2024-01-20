Begin typing your search...

MDMK forms seat-sharing talk committee

As per a statement issued by party general secretary MDMK, presidium chairman Auditor A Arjunaraj, treasurer M Senthilathiban, political research secretary Avadi R Anthridoss and election work secretary V Seshan have been included in the seat-sharing talk committee.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Jan 2024 9:49 AM GMT
MDMK forms seat-sharing talk committee
X

Vaiko.

CHENNAI: A day after DMK, which leads INDIA Alliance in Tamil Nadu, formed committees to carry out election works, its partner MDMK formed a seat-sharing talk committee and a committee to prepare election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on Saturday.

As per a statement issued by party general secretary MDMK, presidium chairman Auditor A Arjunaraj, treasurer M Senthilathiban, political research secretary Avadi R Anthridoss and election work secretary V Seshan have been included in the seat-sharing talk committee.

Meanwhile, party deputy general secretary TM Rajendran, propaganda wing secretary A Vanthiyadevan, party audit wing member R Senthilselvan and party youth wing secretary Asaithambi have been included in the manifesto preparation committee.

DMKMDMKINDIA AllianceAsaithambiTamil NaduVanthiyadevanTM RajendranLS pollsLok Sabha pollsLok Sabha elections
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X