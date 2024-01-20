MDMK forms seat-sharing talk committee

CHENNAI: A day after DMK, which leads INDIA Alliance in Tamil Nadu, formed committees to carry out election works, its partner MDMK formed a seat-sharing talk committee and a committee to prepare election manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on Saturday.



As per a statement issued by party general secretary MDMK, presidium chairman Auditor A Arjunaraj, treasurer M Senthilathiban, political research secretary Avadi R Anthridoss and election work secretary V Seshan have been included in the seat-sharing talk committee.

Meanwhile, party deputy general secretary TM Rajendran, propaganda wing secretary A Vanthiyadevan, party audit wing member R Senthilselvan and party youth wing secretary Asaithambi have been included in the manifesto preparation committee.