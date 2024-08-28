MDMK district secy held for murdering retired police inspector in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: MDMK district secretary arrested for murdering retired woman police inspector in Kancheepuram.

The deceased was Kasthuri (62) of Kalandar Street in Kancheepuram was working as an Inspector of police in Thiruvallur and retired from the service in 2020.

Kasthuri got separated from her husband 30 years ago and was staying alone while her son Kamesh works as a professor in a college in Uttarakhand.

Last week when Kasthuri did not pick up Kamesh's phone call for a few days he alerted his friend to check in the house.

When Kamesh's friend reached the house he found a foul smell coming from inside.

Soon the Siva Kanchi police were alerted and the police who visited the spot broke open the door and found the decomposed body of the woman on the floor.

Later the body was sent for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

After the post-mortem, it was confirmed that Kasthuri was murdered as there were injuries on her head and other parts of her body.

Following that the Siva Kanchi police browsed the CCTV footage of the house and checked Kasthuri's mobile phone.

On suspicion, the police detained MDMK district secretary Valaiyapathi and during the inquiry, he accepted that he murdered Kasuthri.

Police said Kasthuri and Valaiyapathi had been friends for a long time and recently Kasuthiri approached Valaiyapathi for selling her house in Kancheepuram.

During the selling process arguments were raised between both of them and on August 18th Valaiyapathi who went to Kasuthir's house hacked her to death and escaped from the spot. The police arrested Valaiyapathi and inquired with his associate Prabu (50), a land broker.

It is noted that Kamesh sought help from Valaiyapathi to check the house after his friend said a foul smell emitted from the house since Valaiyapathi was close to their family.