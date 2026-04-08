MCC violations: 11 STC staff suspended in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Eleven staff of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore division, were placed under suspension for participating in political activities in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).
The action has been initiated against drivers, conductors and other staff for participating in campaigns and for meeting candidates of AIADMK and DMK to press their demands. Some of them had also participated in the election campaign of Chief Minister MK Stalin during his recent visit to Coimbatore.
Officials said the staff, who violated the MCC, were placed under a temporary suspension for two days. Government staff should maintain neutrality and shouldn’t exhibit their political affiliations through the display of party symbols or flags in buses or on government property.