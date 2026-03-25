MCC in effect: Anna University withdraws transfer orders of 25 staffers

CHENNAI: Upon learning that a few staff members involved in election duty had been transferred, Anna University withdrew its orders on Tuesday evening. The University recently initiated transfer orders for at least 25 non-teaching staff members in its four campuses.
The Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state following the March 15 announcement made by the Election Commission regarding the Assembly Election. The government and those involved in election duty are usually restricted from transfers while MCC is in effect. The recent transfer order by the University has raised questions about whether it was permitted by the ECI and, if so, why initiate transfers during elections?
Speaking to DT Next, one of the non-teaching staff who had been transferred said, "From March 17 till Tuesday, at least 25 staff (permanent and temporary) have been transferred. Although the registrar of the University had dated the approval on March 13, before the election dates were announced, it is said that the transfers were initiated and approved after the MCC came into effect."
The staff transferred under various departments within the four campuses of the University hold positions such as: superintendent, office assistant, assistant and junior assistant, among others.
Another University source told DT Next that the transfers were initiated, alleging the 'estate office' at the University is being closed, thus forcing staff to switch to other departments.
A senior Higher Education department official said, "We will withdraw the orders of staff who are involved in election duty."
The University was recently caught in controversy over the firing of 328 guest faculty working in constituent colleges. Officials had reasoned that since the vacancies were filled through the Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB), they were doing away with guest faculty.