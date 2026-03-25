MCC in effect: Anna University withdraws transfer orders of 25 staffers

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state following the March 15 announcement made by the Election Commission regarding the Assembly Election. The government and those involved in election duty are usually restricted from transfers while MCC is in effect. The recent transfer order by the University has raised questions about whether it was permitted by the ECI and, if so, why initiate transfers during elections?

Speaking to DT Next, one of the non-teaching staff who had been transferred said, "From March 17 till Tuesday, at least 25 staff (permanent and temporary) have been transferred. Although the registrar of the University had dated the approval on March 13, before the election dates were announced, it is said that the transfers were initiated and approved after the MCC came into effect."