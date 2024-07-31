MBBS/BDS counselling to begin on August 21 in Tamil Nadu; check details here

CHENNAI: The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education in the state will begin counselling for admissions to medical and dental courses for the academic year 2024-25 from August 21.

Special category counselling for the 7.5 percent reservation quota for government school students will begin on August 22.

Applications for MBBS/BDS counselling can only be submitted through the official website: https://tnmedicalselection.org.

Meanwhile, the state rank list based on the NEET-UG results will be out on August 19.

This year, as many as 9,050 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) seats are available while 2,200 seats are available for BDS courses (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) in Tamil Nadu.

The online application process for admissions to the MBBS/BDS degree courses in government medical and dental colleges, government quota seats in self-financing medical and dental colleges, the ESIC Medical College, affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, and private universities in the state has begun.

The deadline to apply is 5 pm on August 8.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had recently announced that registrations for the MC NEET-UG counselling will begin in the first week of August for students to secure seats under the 15% All India quota. The counselling process will tentatively begin on August 14.