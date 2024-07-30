MBBS: All India Quota counselling to begin on August 14

CHENNAI: The counselling session for All India Quota MBBS seats for the academic year 2024-25 is all set to start on August 14.

The first round of medical counselling for AIQ will be held from August 14 to 23, while the second round has been scheduled from September 5 to September 13 and third round from September 26 to October 5.

The process was delayed this year due to a major controversy surrounding question paper leak in NEET-UG, which led to multiple arrested from various parts of the country.