MBBS admissions: NMC extends deadline to upload student details; check details here

CHENNAI: The deadline to upload details for MBBS admissions on its website has been extended to November 23, announced the National Medical Commission (NMC).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the NMC had previously announced November 8 as the last date by which aspirants should upload details, including academic information, reservation data, and fee structure.

Now, in a statement released by the NMC, it has been stated that the date has been extended and admissions to medical colleges should be conducted transparently following the guidelines.

Similarly, applications were invited for postgraduate medical courses such as MD and MS. The deadline, which had already been extended once to November 8, has now been further extended to November 22, the NMC statement added.